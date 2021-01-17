World

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

Avatar
By Agencies
Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 320-metre tall Nina Tower using only his upper body strength, in Hong Kong, China January 16, 2021. On this attempt, Lai completed 250-meters (75/f), as he faced strong winds. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 meters of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours on Saturday to raise money for spinal cord patients.

The 37-year-old climber, whose car accident 10 years ago left him paralyzed from waist down, could not make it to the top of the 300 metre-tall Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula.

“I was quite scared,” Lai said. “Climbing up a mountain, I can hold onto rocks or little holes, but with glass, all I can really rely on is the rope that I’m hanging off.”

The event raised HK$5.2 million ($670,639) in donations.

Lai, prior to 2011, was crowned Asia champion four times for rock climbing and at one point ranked eighth globally.

After his accident, he resumed climbing by attaching his wheelchair to a pulley system. Five years ago he ascended the 495-metre high Lion Rock mountain, a local folk culture symbol of Hong Kong’s strength and grit.

“Apart from just living, I wondered what drives me? So I began to chase that, knowing that there was a possibility I could climb mountains, even in a wheelchair,” Lai said.

“In a way, I forgot that I was a disabled person, I could still dream and I could still do what I liked doing.”

Although he did not make it to the top of the skyscraper, due to safety concerns, Lai hoped to send a message.

“Some people don’t understand the difficulties of disabled people, some people think that we are always weak, we need help, we need assistance, we need people’s pity,” Lai said.

“But, I want to tell everyone, it doesn’t have to be like that. If a disabled person can shine, they can at the same time bring about opportunity, hope, bring about light, they don’t have to be viewed as weak.”

Previous articleExplainer: Road to Palestinian vote full of obstacles
Next article54 passengers on board seized PIA jet return from Malaysia
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul...
Read more
World

Explainer: Road to Palestinian vote full of obstacles

GAZA CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the first presidential and parliamentary elections since 2006 will be held later this year. But...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny due to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned last summer,...
Read more
World

US state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests

WASHINGTON: Ten days after rioters breached the US Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential...
Read more
World

WhatsApp delays enforcing new privacy policy following backlash

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp is delaying an update aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform after a storm of concern from users who feared...
Read more
World

Taliban kill 12 pro-govt militiamen in Afghanistan insider attack

HERAT: Two Taliban fighters who had infiltrated a base of pro-government Afghan militiamen killed 12 of them, officials and the insurgent group said Saturday. The night-time...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Provinces, private sector can import, distribute approved vaccines: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the federal government said it...

Quake jolts parts of KP

54 passengers on board seized PIA jet return from Malaysia

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.