Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference against Mir Shakil, Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in an accountability court against Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman in an illegal plot allotment case.

Besides, Mir Shakil, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed have also been named in the Rs143.5 million reference. The court will hear the matter on June 29.

NAB has alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil’s bail petition is pending before the Lahore High Court and a division bench will hear it on July 7.

The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging the arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.