Writer, comedian Athar Shah Khan passes away

Veteran writer, comedian, actor and poet Athar Shah Khan passed away on Sunday.

According to reports, the artist — who had been dealing with a prolonged illness — suffered a stroke.

Known as Jaidi, he had remained a prominent figure in the industry since he began his career in Radio Pakistan. He has written over 700 plays, including his iconic hit, Jedi Ke Sang. His performance in Intezar Farmaiye is another which many cannot forget.

He provided many other famous dramas throughout his prolonged career including Lakhon mein teen, Ba adab ba mulahiza hoshiyar, haye jaidi among others.