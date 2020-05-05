Federal cabinet to donate one-month salary to COVID-19 relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet will donate its one-month salary to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Briefing the media about the federal cabinet’s meeting in Islamabad, he said that the decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation and difficulties faced by the people.

The minister also said that the cabinet also welcomed the induction of new minister for information technology.

Faraz said that the prime minister listened to the suggestions given by various cabinet members.

The minister said that the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs. The premier directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

Faraz also responded to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s media talk from a day earlier in which she had spoken out against the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) summoning of Shehbaz Sharif.

She portrayed it to be a case “as if a very virtuous, innocent and honest man has been humiliated”, said Faraz of Aurangzeb’s briefing.

He said that if Shehbaz had been summoned by NAB, then it was because NAB is an institution in pursuit of the implementation of law in the land. “If you consider appearing before the law an act which tarnishes your reputation then that means you have no regard for the law,” he added.