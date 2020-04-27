CPIC launches relief efforts in Islamabad, Gwadar and Karachi

ISLAMABAD: With the advent of holy month of Ramazan, CPIC, one of the largest developer and real estate companies, has launched a food ration distribution campaign to help the most vulnerable families in Islamabad, Karachi and Gwadar.

Each ration pack includes three-month food supplies including wheat flour, rice, sugar, lentils, ghee, dates, Rooh Afza and tea.

In addition, 50,000 surgical masks are also being distributed to Doctors, Nurses, key workers & those most at risk.

Talking to media, CPIC board member Lt. General (R) Syed Sabahat Husain said that as a leading developer and key stakeholder in Gwadar, we take it as our responsibility to support the city’s most vulnerable segments.

“On behalf of the group and our valued clients, we have started an initiative to provide ration packs that include three-month essential supplies including rice, flour, wheat, lentils, ghee, and tea,” he said.

He said that distribution commenced earlier this week with CPIC project International Port City acting as the distribution centre however now we will be going door to door distrusting the ration packs to those who didn’t have the means of transport to come to us.

“We would like to thank DG Gwadar Development Authority Shazeb Kakar, the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing support and the Pakistan Armed forces for their support. As a responsible organisation involved in the cohesive development of Pakistan, we are here to assist all institutions across the country regardless of geographic location,” he added.

He said now the campaign was also being replicated to Islamabad and Karachi. He said that the officials in Gwadar had requested protective masks from the CPIC and in the coming days we will be delivering 50,000 masks to Gwadar Management.