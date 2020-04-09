Woman attempts suicide due to lockdown induced poverty

NAUNDERO: A 35-year-old woman, troubled by the stress of poverty during the lockdown, tried to commit suicide by taking a poisonous substance in Bharchoond village on Thursday.

Relatives of Dilshad Khatoon said that she tried to commit suicide as she could not see her four children dying of hunger. She was immediately rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

Her brother Sadaruddin Jakhro told newsmen that his sister’s husband, Lakhmeer Jakhro, was a daily wage labourer who had become unemployed due to the pandemic.

He said that local influential political people gave them ration for two to three days and since then, the family was facing starvation.

Jakhro said the Sindh government was lying to poverty-stricken people about giving them ration whereas they had done practically nothing for those who voted them into power.