Former MNA Syed Mumtaz Alam Gilani passes away at 79

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first human rights minister and slain prime minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto’s chief coordinator Syed Mumtaz Alam Gilani died on Tuesday after a protracted illness at the age of 79.

He was the elder brother of senior journalist and leftist activist Imtiaz Alam.

Mumtaz Gilani started his political career as a local body member in Karachi, soon after which he went on to become Ms Fatima Jinnah’s chief election agent. He was a progressive democrat and fought against all military dictators during his lifetime.

He won his first election to the National Assembly (NA) from Bahawalnagar by defeating the top feudal lord of the area and was also one of the founders of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) who attended the party’s founding convention.

In 2008, he again became a member of National Assembly (MNA) and was appointed as the country’s first human rights minister.

Syed Mumtaz Alam Gilani will be buried on Wednesday in his ancestral city Bahawalnagar after Asar prayers and his qul will be held on Thursday after zohar prayers.