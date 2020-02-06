Stop war mongering, Imran warns Modi, Indian army chief

–PM Imran slams Indian PM’s claim of defeating Pakistan within 10 days, says Modi ‘needs to brush up on his history’

–Says good times lie ahead for Kashmir, will continue raising voice against their oppression

ISLAMABAD: In his second consecutive address in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday handed down a stern warning to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane against continuing their anti-Pakistan war rhetoric.

Delivering an impassioned speech in Mirpur a day after Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran – while referring to a recent statement by Prime Minister Modi wherein he had claimed the Indian forces “will not take more than seven to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust” – said: “You need to brush up on your history. It seems your degree was fake.”

“Leaders who had shown such pride had always been defeated in the past […] [take] the failure of Hitler’s and Napolean’s forces to permeate Russia,” he recalled.

Earlier in January, a day after assuming office, Gen Naravane had said that the Indian army will move to claim AJK if it is given orders in this regard by the parliament. His statement was dismissed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as “routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil”.

“We will show you how we can fight. […] our army is well recognised, battle-hardened. Our people are God-fearing […] none of us fear death.

“If you are under the false impression that you will take any action against Pakistan to strengthen your Hindu voter base, it will be the last mistake you make,” said the premier in a grave warning to his Indian counterpart.

In his address, the premier said that whenever a leader bases his campaign on hatred against a group of people and when that card is used to gain votes, the election is won but then there is nothing but destruction waiting ahead.

“When he won the election, he decided to do in Kashmir what the RSS manifesto was. He thought he would imprison Kashmiris, but what happened?

“He thought he would end the issue of Kashmir altogether but the way the issue has been internationalised, there is talk of Kashmir where it was never before discussed,” said the prime minister.

He said the United Nations Security Council alone had debated the issue thrice already.

The premier reminded Kashmiris that Pakistan will continue to stand by them and will continue to fight alongside them. “Kashmiris who are going through a hard time, all our prayers with you. We pray you are granted patience. “But I say, I had promised to be your ambassador. I stand before you in that capacity today, not as the prime minister of Pakistan.”

He said he had raised the issue of Kashmir with every single foreign leader he had met since August 5.

“I spoke to Trump thrice, spoke to British premier Boris Johnson, spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel twice and explained what is happening in Kashmir.

“I spoke to the Russian foreign minister in New York, spoke to [French President] Macron for half an hour and spoke in great detail with Canada’s [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau,” said the premier, as he assured Kashmiris he will continue their struggle on their behalf.

He said the world now knows the situation in Kashmir. “This is the reason why the RSS plan to spill the blood of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, to terrorise them, and to instil so much fear in their hearts that they accept what has been done in Kashmir, has failed.”

“The entire world now demands an end to this oppression”.

The premier expressed confidence that good times lie ahead for Kashmir and that Modi will not be able to carry on with his nefarious designs for much longer.

“The day the curfew is lifted, a sea of people will flow and there will be only one voice: Freedom!

“InshaAllah then, Modi will not have any more cards to play. Then, Kashmiris who fought bravely in the Independence movement and 30 years before where 100,000 Kashmiris laid down their lives, will see relief. God will not only make things easy but grant you freedom,” said the prime minister.

QURESHI CHALLENGES MODI:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a fiery address challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find even one Kashmiri who accepts his August 5 decision to scrap the region of its special autonomy.

“Narendra Modi, if you think yourself democratic, bring forward one legitimate Kashmiri in Srinagar who accepts your August 5 decision,” said Qureshi.

He then warned Modi to beware of what the Kashmiris “will then do to him”.

“These are self-respecting, honourable people. Do you think they will bend down on their knees in the face of your curfew, your oppression?”

The foreign minister said that he sees before him the flags of Pakistan and of Kashmir and called on the Mirpur residents to wave the Pakistan flag.

“Wave it and let [Modi] know Pakistan’s flag is being waved in Mirpur. This is a reflection of the fact that every city of Pakistan and every citizen and every institution and every political party was with Kashmiris yesterday, is with them today and will always be.