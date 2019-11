by News Desk , (Last Updated 1 second ago)

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem has resigned from his post, according to sources.

The development comes after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet ended.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed during a press conference that Naseem had tendered his resignation during the cabinet meeting which had been accepted by the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Naseem’s resignation,” he said.