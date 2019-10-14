Verdict on Zardari’s plea for jail facilities reserved

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday reserved the verdict over the plea submitted by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking facilities of air conditioner and fridge in his jail cell.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard Zardari’s appeal for provision of facilities in prison cell where he is currently being kept on allegations of money laundering.

His lawyer Latif Khosa told the court that the medical report has suggested providing an AC and fridge to his client while the report has also suggested to shift him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to heart pain.

Zardari’s lawyer told the court that the former president’s health is at risk but he will not seek clemency from the government.

Khosa also sought permission for a personal attendant for Zardari, however the court asked how a private person could be allowed to live in jail. To which Khosa told the court that he will stay outside the jail in a camp.

The court adjourned the hearing while reserving the verdict.