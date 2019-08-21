Wrong injection claims minor’s life

LAHORE: An eight-year-old minor died on Tuesday night after being allegedly administered wrong injection at a medical facility here in Tajpurah area.

Abdul Hadi died on the spot after he was given the injection by a doctor at his private clinic.

The deceased was reportedly administered IM injection instead of IV injection which caused the patient’s abrupt death.

According to deceased’s father, the eight-year-old was suffering from a stomach ache when he was brought to the clinic for treatment.

“The doctor injected drip into Hadi’s vein which led to a sudden worsening of his health. He breathed his last while being moved to another medical facility,” the father said.

He added that he approached several institutions against the doctor whose negligence claimed Hadi’s life but nobody is paying heed to the appeal.

Furthermore, the aggrieved father requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the matter.