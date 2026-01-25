Govt takes notice of ‘misleading’ claims regarding alleged ‘depopulation’ from Tirah Valley

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken notice of misleading claims in circulation regarding alleged “depopulation” from Tirah Valley on the orders of the Army.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, these assertions are baseless, malicious, and driven by ulterior motives aimed at creating alarm among the public, disinformation against security institutions and furthering vested political interest.

“No directive has been issued for the depopulation of Tirah by the Federal Government and the Armed Forces. The Law Enforcement Agencies are routinely conducting targeted, intelligence-based operations strictly against terrorist elements, with full care to avoid disruption to peaceful civilian life for which no depopulation or migration is needed or being undertaken. It may be noted that the local population is increasingly concerned over presence of Khwarij and desire peace and stability in Tirah,” the statement said.

The statement said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department has issued a notification for the release of funds on 26 Dec 2025 (reportedly Rs 4 Billion) for ‘anticipated temporary and voluntary movement of population from certain localities of Tirah (Bagh), and has requested facilitation of advance preparedness and relief-related arrangements including transportation, food support, cash assistance, and establishment and management of transit and registration points.

“The document further states ”that the Deputy Commissioner, Khyber has further conveyed that the proposed voluntary movement reflects the views and preferences of the local population, articulated through a representative jirga convened at the district level, taking into account seasonal, logistical and contextual considerations, as well as a non-camp-based modality'”.

Hence, the statement said, any stated position of the Provincial Government or their officials being conveyed to media that the said migration has anything to do with the Armed Forces is false, and fabricated, given with malafide intent to gain political capital and unfortunately malign security institutions and therefore highly regrettable.