Sannia Ashfaq gives shocking statement following Imad Wasim’s divorce filing

Sannia Ashfaq has shared a detailed statement in response to the divorce filing by former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, outlining the difficulties she says she has faced since the end of their six-year marriage.

In her message, Sannia Ashfaq spoke about the emotional impact of losing her family and the challenges of raising three children, including a five-month-old infant who, according to her statement, has not yet been held by his father.

She said she made sustained efforts to keep the marriage intact despite ongoing issues, adding that the involvement of a third party ultimately contributed to the breakdown of the relationship. Sannia also referred to experiencing emotional distress, mistreatment, and abandonment, noting that she remained patient for the wellbeing of her children and the dignity of her home.

Sannia clarified that the divorce proceedings are legally disputed and currently under review. She stated that she intends to pursue the matter through proper legal channels and warned that any attempts at intimidation or threats would be addressed through the law.

She described her statement as an appeal for truth and justice rather than retaliation, saying it reflects not only her own experience but also that of women who may feel compelled to endure similar situations in silence.

Earlier, Imad Wasim addressed the matter on Instagram, requesting privacy during the period. He asked fans and media outlets not to share old photographs of the couple, clarified that Sannia should no longer be referred to as his spouse, and reiterated his responsibilities as a father to their children.

On the cricketing front, Imad represented Pakistan in 55 One-Day Internationals and 75 T20 Internationals, scoring 986 runs and taking 44 wickets in ODIs, along with 554 runs and 73 wickets in T20Is. He announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024 and is currently participating in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League season 12.