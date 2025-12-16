GTA 6 release date confirmed

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have officially announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6: it will launch on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This long-awaited confirmation follows years of speculation and previous delays.

The game will be available exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at launch. As per Rockstar’s tradition, PC players will have to wait, with the Windows version expected to arrive between late 2026 and 2027.

The release has been pushed back from the original May 2026 window, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explaining that the delay is necessary to ensure the game meets the high standards of polish expected by fans. Zelnick clarified that the additional time would allow Rockstar to pursue “perfection” in development, instead of rushing the game’s release.

In GTA 6, players will return to Vice City, now reimagined in a modern setting within the fictional state of Leonida, a satirical version of Florida. The game’s narrative centers around two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, marking the series’ first female lead. The story follows a “Bonnie and Clyde” dynamic, with the characters engaging in a crime spree across the city, with glimpses of Lucia in prison attire suggesting a storyline on both sides of the law.

With analysts predicting pre-order sales could exceed $1 billion, there’s speculation that GTA 6 will come with a significant price increase, potentially breaking the standard pricing structure. Though Zelnick didn’t confirm a specific price, he promised that the game would offer more value than its cost.

Take-Two also confirmed that GTA 6 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, ensuring its status as a premium, full-price release.