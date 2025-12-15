Six Gulf countries decline release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s latest spy thriller Dhurandhar has performed strongly at the Indian box office but has not received clearance for theatrical release in several Middle Eastern markets. The film has reportedly been denied release in six Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The development has renewed discussion within the film industry about the stringent certification and approval processes for foreign films in the Gulf region. According to industry sources, the makers of Dhurandhar sought permission to screen the film in these countries, which are considered key overseas markets for Indian cinema, but approvals were not granted.

Several Indian films in recent years have also faced release hurdles or restrictions in parts of the Gulf due to local regulatory requirements. Titles such as Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3 and The Kashmir Files have encountered similar issues. In one instance, Fighter was briefly released in the UAE before being withdrawn, and a revised version reportedly failed to secure clearance.

Despite its absence from Gulf cinemas, Dhurandhar has registered strong box office numbers elsewhere. The film has crossed ₹200 crore in domestic collections within its first week and has earned ₹44.5 crore from other international markets. It marks director Aditya Dhar’s return to filmmaking six years after his 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. The director has stated that the film is inspired by contemporary geopolitics and fictional intelligence operations, and is not based on any specific individual.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Backed by positive audience response and a high-octane narrative, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the major commercial releases of the year.