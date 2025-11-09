Seatbelt T-shirt becomes a viral sensation after e-challan rollout in major cities

LAHORE: A T-shirt featuring a printed seatbelt design has taken Pakistan by storm, going viral on social media after the introduction of the e-challan system in major cities.
The shirt, designed to mimic the appearance of a seatbelt, has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with users posting pictures and videos of themselves wearing the “smart” design as a creative way to avoid traffic fines.
The trend emerged shortly after traffic authorities began using the e-challan system in cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad. The system utilizes surveillance cameras to automatically detect traffic violations like not wearing a seatbelt, running a red light, or using a mobile phone while driving.
In Karachi, traffic police have already issued numerous e-challans to vehicles, including official cars, for failing to follow basic traffic rules, including seatbelt use. The fines are sent directly to the vehicle owner’s registered address, making it easier for authorities to enforce regulations.
With the unpredictability of the e-challan system and the hefty fines now being enforced in major cities like Karachi, it’s no surprise that many drivers are turning to “desi totkas” (local tricks) like the seatbelt T-shirt to avoid penalties.
