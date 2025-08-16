NATIONAL

Minister reviews water flow in rivers, ensures readiness

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, visited the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office on Tuesday to assess the current water flow situation in the Indus, Jhelum, and Sutlej rivers.

During his visit, Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, briefed the minister on the water levels and the ongoing measures to monitor and manage the situation. Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that PDMA Punjab is continuously monitoring the condition of the rivers and is closely coordinating with relevant institutions across the province, as instructed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He also noted that rescue personnel and other departments are actively working to assist the public in affected areas. The minister inspected the real-time river gauge monitoring systems at PDMA and directed further operational readiness to ensure prompt action when necessary.

Khawaja Salman Rafique instructed all concerned departments, including district administrations, to remain on high alert and be prepared for any emergency response.

