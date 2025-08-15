Supreme Court introduces revamped 2025 rules to modernize legal procedures

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has officially unveiled the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, replacing the previous set of rules from 1980. This move is part of the court’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the judicial system and incorporating digital tools to streamline procedures in line with global legal practices.

The new rules, which were formulated under Article 191 of the Constitution, aim to replace outdated provisions and bring court processes up to date with current legal, constitutional, and technological standards. These changes have taken immediate effect, as confirmed in a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

A committee led by Chief Justice Yahya Afrifi, including Justices Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan, Naeem Akhter Afghan, and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, was tasked with drafting the new rules. The committee consulted with judges, the Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and other bar associations before finalizing the rules, which were approved after extensive deliberation by the full court.

However, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed concerns over the decision to increase court fees, stating that the increase was made without consulting the bar and would not contribute to justice delivery. In response, the court invited suggestions from the public to improve the new rules.

The 2025 rules introduce several significant changes, including the mandatory electronic filing of all petitions and documents, the allowance of video-link hearings, and the use of digital notices and orders. Additionally, the authentication of affidavits will now require an Apostille certificate for international use. Parties involved in cases are also required to provide up-to-date contact information, and physical postal submissions will no longer be accepted.

The revised rules also focus on improving access to judicial records, allowing litigants to inspect or obtain copies of records online or in person. Urgent petitions must now be listed within 14 days. Furthermore, the court has introduced changes to the fee structure, although certain criminal petitions remain exempt from fees. The rules also recognize intra-court appeals and impose penalties for frivolous review petitions.

Other changes include a new procedure for summoning records from lower courts, the formal recognition of constitutional benches, and the introduction of safeguards for the adjudication process. The new rules also emphasize improved courtroom conduct, offering flexibility in the attire worn by advocates.

To ensure continued improvements, the Supreme Court has set a policy to review and revise all fees, costs, and security deposits every three years. A committee will also be formed to address any difficulties encountered in implementing the new rules. The Supreme Court has uploaded the rules on its website for public access and invited feedback to refine the judicial process further.

In summary, the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, represent a transformative shift towards integrating technology, enhancing procedural efficiency, and ensuring greater transparency in Pakistan’s judiciary.