Hunza River flooding spares 50 workers as floods cause widespread devastation

GILGIT: More than 50 workers narrowly escaped the destructive floods caused by the rising Hunza River, as the severe flooding wreaked havoc across the Gulmit and Gojal areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a government spokesperson.

The disaster, attributed to a combination of landslides, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and rising water levels, has caused widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and housing in the region.

The floodwaters, which surged as a result of the rapidly melting glaciers and an outburst from the Shispar Glacial Lake, have overwhelmed the region’s infrastructure, severely affecting daily life.

A significant number of homes and agricultural lands have been submerged, leaving families displaced and in dire need of relief.

Regional government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq reported that the affected areas, particularly Gulmit and Gojal in Hunza, experienced massive landslides, especially along Shahrah-e-Resham, which is the main road connecting the region. “Landslides have blocked the road, leaving passengers stranded and causing major disruptions. Immediate restoration efforts are underway,” he stated.

The flooding has also severely impacted the Shigar district in Baltistan, where vast stretches of agricultural land were flooded, including crops and trees being swept away by the powerful currents. Local authorities are scrambling to assess the full extent of the damage and provide assistance to affected families.

Furthermore, the Hunza region has faced the brunt of the flooding, especially in Hassanabad village, where homes were damaged and large swathes of land were submerged. The area has suffered significant infrastructure damage, and urgent relief measures are needed.

In another concerning development, the increasing water level in the Khunjerab River led to the destruction of a section of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in the Murkhoon area of Gojal, further complicating relief operations. The highway is a critical land route connecting Pakistan with China. A temporary alternative route has been opened for traffic, but officials warn of more potential disruptions as river levels continue to rise.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has already started evacuating people from affected areas and has deployed rescue teams to assist flood-affected communities. Temporary shelters have been set up for displaced families, and medical aid is being rushed to those in need. The government has also arranged for 107 public schools and colleges to be vacated to accommodate evacuees.

Authorities have been working tirelessly to clear blocked roads and restore essential services to the region, but the situation remains precarious. Officials are warning residents to remain cautious and follow evacuation orders in vulnerable areas.

The flooding, exacerbated by climate change-induced events like GLOFs and flash floods, has put a heavy toll on the local population of Gilgit-Baltistan. As the situation unfolds, the region is bracing for more potential rainfalls and landslides, with authorities working to mitigate further damages and provide much-needed relief to the affected communities.