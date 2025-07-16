Punjab govt to offer 1,100 interest-free electric vehicles under E-Taxi Scheme

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has unveiled plans for the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme, an ambitious initiative aimed at promoting sustainable transport while empowering unemployed youth.

Under this scheme, 1100 electric vehicles will be provided in the first phase through interest-free installment plans, allowing eligible applicants to own and operate eco-friendly taxis without facing financial burdens.

The scheme, which is part of the broader CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s E-Taxi Programme 2025, aims to replace traditional fuel-based taxis with electric vehicles in a bid to combat regional pollution and create a cleaner, more sustainable transport system.

The initiative was reviewed during an executive committee meeting chaired by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, who discussed the technical specifications, pricing, and infrastructure requirements for the program.

Dewan Motors, the government’s partner in this initiative, will provide locally assembled electric vehicle models like the Honri VC20 and VC30, with ranges of 200 km and 300 km per charge, respectively. These zero-emission vehicles are central to the scheme’s goal of reducing pollution in Punjab’s urban centers.

The interest-free installment plans will make the vehicles accessible to a broader range of individuals, with affordable monthly payments and no added markup.

Additionally, a robust charging infrastructure is being developed, with charging stations set to be installed every 3 kilometers in Lahore, and expansion plans for the rest of the province.

Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized that the scheme is not only about promoting sustainable transport but also about creating job opportunities, particularly for youth and women in the community.

With over 60,000 applications already received, the scheme is expected to create thousands of new jobs and provide a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional taxis.

In the coming weeks, the scheme will be formally launched to the public through advertisements, and the application process will be designed to encourage maximum participation, especially from marginalized groups such as women, disabled individuals, and rural residents.