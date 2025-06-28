Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has stressed the need to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute, highlighting the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris against India’s illegal occupation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Navy cadets at PNS Rahbar on Saturday urged Pakistanis to remember the Kashmiris during these times and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination and its commitment to settling the dispute.

“In recent years, under the pretext of counterterrorism, India’s political leadership — marked by a troubling absence of strategic foresight — has twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan,” he said, while referring to Indian aggressions after 2019 Palwama attack and the recent Pahalgam attack.

On both occasions, he said, India’s recklessness was met with Pakistan’s resolute response, which not only preserved national honour but also averted a dangerous, broader regional escalation.

“Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to Pakistan’s role as net regional stabiliser,” he added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding position on the Kashmir dispute, he said: “We continue to stand firmly with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

Refuting Indian claims that equate the Kashmiri resistance with terrorism, he said that the ongoing struggle in IIOJK is a legitimate freedom movement, as recognised by international law and conventions.

“Those who have tried to suppress the Kashmiri people’s will and pursue conflict elimination instead of resolution have only made the movement more relevant through their own actions,” he added.

He said India will never forget its humiliating defeat in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a Pakistani military offensive that forced the enemy to ceasefire. He also condemned India’s arrogant and aggressive behaviour, asserting that Pakistan’s firm response has prevented a larger conflict in the region.

Despite India’s provocations, Pakistan showed restraint, and today Pakistan is recognised as the “Net Regional Stabiliser” in South Asia.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised that the strong bond between the armed forces and the public for national progress remains ?indispensable?. He also congratulated the successful cadets from brotherly countries including Turkiye, Bahrain, Iraq and Palestine.

According to the top military commander, the naval warfare is rapidly evolving and maritime security challenges in the region are increasing, making it essential for Pakistan to maintain a robust maritime force.

Speaking on regional security, he vowed to bring the war on terror to its logical conclusion and stated that the Marka-e-Haq, or ‘Battle for Truth’, against India will never be forgotten.