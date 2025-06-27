NATIONAL

Punjab CM orders uniform shop designs for 189 cities

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the introduction of by-laws to ensure a uniform design for shops across the province. During a meeting, she emphasized that once the Punjab Development Programme is completed, the aesthetic quality of every city should meet a high standard.

The chief minister approved a development program aimed at improving 189 cities, and it was decided to set up a Project Management Unit for overseeing the initiative. The program will involve construction and development projects carried out in collaboration with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Under the World Bank’s Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP), 15 cities will receive focused development. Additionally, projects for 144 cities have been incorporated into the Annual Development Programme (ADP), aiming to boost urban infrastructure and improve the overall quality of life.

