Queen Camilla’s Sister Breaks Her Silence With Role of ‘Quiet Power’ in the Royal Family

Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, has long operated behind the scenes, quietly making a name for herself in both her professional and personal life. While much has been discussed about Queen Camilla’s public role since King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, Annabel’s contribution to both the royal family and her own career has largely flown under the radar.

Known for her work as an interior designer and antiques dealer, Annabel has earned respect within both royal circles and the professional design community. Trained in fine arts in Florence, Annabel has developed a unique style that blends classic elegance with timeless warmth. Based in Dorset, she runs her own interior design and antiques firm, building a reputation that has earned her international recognition, including a prestigious award that ranked one of her hotels among the best in the world.

However, Annabel’s role goes beyond design. With the coronation of King Charles III in 2022, she was named one of the “Queen’s companions,” a modern replacement for the traditional ladies-in-waiting. Since then, she has accompanied her sister to several important events, including the coronation and the 2023 Royal Ascot. She even participated in the Ascot parade with her son and daughter-in-law.

Aside from her professional achievements, Annabel has been active in various social and environmental causes. She has served as a patron for an adoption organization and is an active member of an NGO focused on the conservation of the Asian elephant. Throughout her life, she has maintained a low profile, staying committed to her values and causes.

Annabel was married to Simon Elliot for over 50 years, and together they raised three children, including businessman and politician Ben Elliot. Through her work, activism, and personal life, Annabel Elliot has quietly become a significant figure in her sister’s life and the broader royal family.