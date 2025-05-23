NATIONAL

Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem passes away at 65

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Acclaimed Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem passed away in Lahore on Friday at the age of 65 after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital for lung and liver complications.

Known for his deep, soulful verses and powerful expression, Kaleem was widely celebrated as one of the most distinguished voices in contemporary Punjabi literature.

His poetry touched hearts across generations, recently gaining renewed popularity on social media with the poignant verse, “Tu din tay gen main mar jana aye.”

Kaleem authored several books that left a lasting imprint on Punjabi literature, including “Qismat Walian,” “Jeeti Bazi Har Kay Kush Aan,” and “Seeshay Da Lashkara.” His unique blend of lyrical beauty and emotional depth earned him admiration not only from literary circles but also from readers across the Punjabi-speaking world.

Born in the village of Pir Jahanian in Chunian, Punjab, Kaleem remained rooted in his cultural identity throughout his life and work. His poetry reflected themes of love, loss, fate, and the struggles of the common person.

His funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held after Juma prayers in his native village, where he will be laid to rest.

Widespread grief poured in from political, social, and literary communities, who mourned the loss of a poetic legend. Many described his death as an irreparable blow to Punjabi literature.

Previous article
Netanyahu accuses Starmer, Western leaders of siding with Hamas over Gaza criticism
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Shocking Details About His Health Amid New Business...

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he was unaware of how close he was to death before undergoing life-saving heart surgery in October. In a candid...

Girl returns home after disappearance sparks kidnapping report

Illegal cattle markets disrupt Hyderabad ahead of Eidul Azha

Taylor Swift Ends Friendship With Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.