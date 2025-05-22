Aleem khan directs early opening of Babusar top route to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to open the Babusar Top route earlier this year, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility to northern regions for tourists and locals alike. Traditionally opened in July, the highway has been made accessible a month earlier, marking a significant step in improving infrastructure for travel to the picturesque Babusar Top and beyond.

A spokesperson from the NHA stated that the highway’s early restoration was made possible due to prompt action in clearing heavy glaciers and other obstacles, which allowed the route to be opened one to two months ahead of the usual schedule. This move is expected to reduce travel time to Gilgit-Baltistan by about five hours, offering a more efficient link between the northern areas and the rest of the country.

The earlier opening of the Babusar Top route also complements the successful restoration of the Kaghan-Naran Highway, which the government had previously prioritized. This initiative is in line with the government’s broader strategy to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in the scenic northern areas, including Kaghan Valley and Naran.

The NHA has urged travellers to make use of the improved route, assuring that regular maintenance and safety measures will be in place to ensure a smooth travel experience throughout the tourist season.