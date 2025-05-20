Four arrested for killing pregnant woman over property dispute

CHAK JHUMRA: Four men, including two shooters, have been arrested for the murder of Aqsa Bibi, who was pregnant, in a dispute involving Rs12.5 million.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) identified the main accused as Ali Rizwan, brother-in-law of the victim, who had a property conflict with Aqsa’s family after borrowing Rs11 million from her mother.

Ali Rizwan conspired with his brother Rizwan alias Jani and hired shooters Saifullah, Pervaiz alias Boota Masih, and Usman alias Sheeshi to kill Aqsa Bibi and her unborn child.

The case was registered at Millat Town Police Station before being transferred to the CCD, which conducted raids to arrest the accused and recovered the murder weapon.

During interrogation, the accused confessed involvement in another crime, having killed a scrap dealer named Mubashir and injured his father.