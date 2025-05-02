Eight of same killed in Kohistan car plunge, 3 dead as bus overturns in Karachi

KOHISTAN/KARACHI: Eight members of a family were killed when a car plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district while three people were killed and eight others were injured when a bus overturned in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed on Friday, rescue officials confirmed.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, all eight individuals, including three women and four children and belonging to a same family, were killed the vehicle, they were traveling in, plunged into a ravine along the Karakoram Highway in Kohistan district.

“The vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge, killing all eight occupants, including four children,” they informed, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Rescue personnel and highway patrolling police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

As per details, the deceased family traveling from Lower Kohistan to Gilgit for a recreational trip, belonged to Kamalabad and Tulsa village in Rawalpindi.

The Lower Kohistan administration is facilitating the transfer of the bodies to Rawalpindi. Funeral prayers will be held in Tulsa village and Chakri, the authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and eight others injured when a bus overturned in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed on Friday morning, rescue officials said.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Pir Mohammed Shah said, “At 6:30am, a fatal road traffic accident occurred on Link Road Kathore towards the National Highway near Samandari Baba.”

He said a passenger bus bearing registration number LES-1244, while travelling along the route, veered off the roadway and overturned.

According to preliminary findings, the driver of the bus had fallen asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to drift off the road and subsequently overturn.

“The incident occurred without direct interaction with any other vehicle at the time of the crash,” DIG said.

The accident tragically resulted in the death of three individuals, who have been identified as 59-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, 25-year-old Ghulam Fareed, and 35-year-old Kausar Saeed.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Jinnah Hospital Karachi via Chhipa Ambulance Service.

Furthermore, approximately 15 to 20 passengers sustained injuries, DIG Shah said.

He added that KRAAT’s (Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team) preliminary investigation indicated that the primary cause of the accident was driver fatigue, leading to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Consequently, he said, the bus veered off the road and overturned, adding that recklessness and negligence, in the form of driving without adequate rest, directly contributed to this fatal crash.

In a separate incident, at least three people were dead and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khairpur.

As per details, the accident took place near Khairpur Bridge in Anwarabad, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to nine others, according to police.

Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.