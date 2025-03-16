Pakistan definitely will win war against terrorism: Kayani

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Sunday expressed the hope that Pakistan would definitely win the war against terrorism as the entire nation stands with valiant armed forces to eradicate the menace from the mother land.

Talking to media in Jhelum, the minister paid glowing tribute and saluted the brave security forces and railways employees for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate and fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that the moral of armed forces was very high not only to foil any bid of terrorism but protect the lives of the masses and ensure the sovereignty of the country.

In 2013, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul fasaad to completely wipe out terrorism from the country and stressed that there was dire need to take such unified measures to ensure the safety and security of the common man.

The minister said that BLA terrorists’ hostage Jaffar Express passengers for their nefarious motives, but armed forces timely operation saved lives of many people.

He visited the graveyard in Jhelum in which solider Mirza Jawad, who embraced martyrdom during the rescue operation for passengers of Jaffar Express and also expressed grief and sorrow over his death.

Kiyani condoled with bereaved family and placed floral wreath at grave of Jawan. He prayed Almighty to give highest ranks to Mirza Jawad in heaven who lost his live fighting against terrorists.

The minister also paid tribute to all armed forces martyred those sacrificed their lives for protecting their motherland.

Responding the question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was playing a dirty politics and negative role in the country rather than highlighting genuine issues of the common man.