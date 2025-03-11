Breaking Barriers: The hopeful fight for girls’ education in South Waziristan

Girls’ education remains a debated issue in Pashtun communities, particularly in South Waziristan, a former part of the Federally Administered Tribal Area, which has some of Pakistan’s lowest enrollment rates. The region’s female literacy rate is alarmingly low, leaving many without basic reading and writing skills.

Since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, successive governments have neglected FATA, including South Waziristan. Despite its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hopes for improving girls’ education remain unfulfilled. Both provincial and national authorities have failed to meet educational needs, especially for girls, denying them their basic right to education.

It is necessary to examine the challenges girls face in accessing education in South Waziristan. The saying, “If you educate a man, you educate a man; but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation,” underscores the transformative impact of girls’ education on individuals and national development. Yet, even in the 21st century, Waziristan’s education system remains inadequate for girls.

Barriers Holding Back Girls’ Educational Aspirations in South Waziristan: Despite the urgent need for girls’ education in South Waziristan, numerous barriers persist, restricting opportunities and crushing the dreams of many young girls. The primary challenges include:

The Devastating Impact of Conflict: Ongoing conflict and insecurity in South Waziristan severely impact girls’ education. Parents hesitate to send their daughters to school due to violence and the threat of attacks or abduction. Conflict disrupts schooling and displaces families. On 17 May 17, militants attacked the under-construction Sofia Noor girls’ school in Wana, damaging part of the building. Such incidents are common in Waziristan, where repeated school attacks instill fear and psychological trauma.

Rahila Bibi, a young girl from Wana, shared her heartbreaking experience: “I was coming back from school and found something that looked like a toy. When I picked it up, it exploded. When I woke up in the hospital, both of my hands were gone.” This tragedy underscores the dangers girls face in pursuing education.

Armed conflict leads to school destruction, closures, and severely limited educational opportunities for girls. Damaged buildings make it unsafe for students and teachers to return. Ongoing violence fosters fear, discouraging families from educating their daughters. Instability also delays reconstruction, leaving schools unrepaired for extended periods, further restricting access to education.

The Stranglehold of Pashtunwali on Girls’ Education: Pashtunwali is an unwritten code followed by the Pashtun community in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In the former FATA region, many adhere to it blindly, disregarding its pros and cons. While it promotes hospitality, justice, and bravery, it also restricts women’s rights and limits girls’ education.

Constructivists argue that social norms shape reality. While women have equal opportunities in many regions, conservative beliefs in Pashtun communities confine them to domestic roles, reinforcing gender inequality and restricting their education. Pashtun society has constructed the belief that women are meant for household chores, limiting their opportunities. Constructivism emphasizes that these restrictions are not natural but socially constructed, shaping women’s roles and rights.

Many view girls’ education negatively, fearing harm to their reputation. In Pashtun society, a girl’s behaviour reflects family honor, leading some parents to withdraw daughters from school. This limits half the population’s potential and hinders societal progress.

Many families arrange early marriages to uphold social norms, preventing girls from continuing education. This practice deprives them of essential knowledge and skills, further limiting their opportunities.

Pashtunwali’s emphasis on honor and resistance to change restricts girls’ education, contributing to gender inequality and maintaining male dominance in society. These societal norms not only limit women’s rights but also impede overall social progress in South Waziristan.

The Grip of Extreme Poverty on Girls’ Education: Poverty in South Waziristan severely limits girls’ education. Many families, struggling to meet basic needs, cannot afford schooling. While they value education, financial hardships often prevent them from educating their daughters, leaving many girls without access to school.

Even when schools are available, expenses such as fees, books, uniforms, and transportation remain unaffordable for many families, further restricting girls’ educational opportunities and reinforcing gender inequality.

This lack of education not only hinders girls’ personal growth but also slows community progress. Educated girls are more likely to become empowered women who contribute to their families’ well-being and society’s development.

The Shortage of Female Teachers in Girls’ Education: The lack of female teachers in South Waziristan is a major challenge for girls’ education. Many families prefer female teachers for their daughters, but their absence discourages parents from sending girls to school, fearing it may affect family honour. As a result, many girls are deprived of education, further widening gender inequality.

Girls are more likely to continue their education when female teachers are available to support and inspire them. However, the shortage of female educators contributes to high dropout rates, particularly among teenage girls, limiting their future opportunities.

Recruiting female teachers in the region remains difficult due to low salaries, inadequate facilities, and security concerns. These challenges worsen the shortage, making access to education even more difficult for girls.

The Crisis of Girls’ Educational Institutions: The shortage of female educational institutions is a major barrier to girls’ education in South Waziristan. Many parents hesitate to send their daughters to school due to the limited availability of girls’ schools. In several areas, such institutions are either absent or insufficient, forcing families to keep their daughters at home and depriving them of education.

Safety concerns over long travel distances further discourage school attendance. Additionally, the lack of female teachers worsens the issue, as many girls feel more comfortable learning from women.

As a result, girls miss out on essential skills and knowledge, limiting their potential and reinforcing traditional societal roles. Investing in their education is vital for both their future and community development.

The Dire Consequences of Government Apathy for Girls’ Education: The government’s neglect of education, particularly for girls, remains a major barrier in South Waziristan. Without political will, essential resources— funding, staff, infrastructure, security, and internet access— remain inadequate. Poor policy implementation and corruption further limit girls’ learning opportunities.

The shortage of female teachers is a major concern, but even male teachers are scarce, worsening the crisis. In Khojal Khel Landinoor, the Government Public School for Boys (GPS) serves over 450 students with only three permanent teachers and one unpaid temporary teacher since October 2023. Its middle section, completed in 2016, remains unrecognized in 2025 and lacks basic facilities like a playground and drinking water, leading to low attendance and limiting educational opportunities, especially for girls.

Celebrating Academic Achievements and Taking a Stand for Education:Girls in South Waziristan demonstrate remarkable talent and confidence, as reflected in the 2024 DI Khan Board results. Two students from Shakai Valley excelled: Zainab Wazir secured first position in the SSC exam with 1068 out of 1200 marks, while Faiza Ahmad scored 983 in the HSSC Part 1 exam.

Beyond academics, girls in South Waziristan continue to demonstrate resilience and determination. On 8 November 2022, the courageous students of Government Degree College Wana made history by staging the first protest to demand their right to education. Their actions underscored the aspirations of young women refusing to be silenced.

The protest highlighted critical issues such as the lack of teachers, clean drinking water, a library, transportation, and basic resources. For the first time, Waziristan’s girls publicly stood up for their education, inspiring hope for a future where their dreams can become reality.

Empowering Change: Recommendations for Enhancing Girls’ Education in South Waziristan: To remove barriers to girls’ education, schools must be safe, well-equipped, and accessible. Building and upgrading schools with essential facilities, addressing staff shortages, and establishing colleges are crucial. Safe transportation will further ensure regular attendance.

Engaging religious leaders and community elders can help challenge restrictive norms, while workshops and success stories can shift perceptions. Increased funding, strict anti-corruption measures, and vocational training will strengthen educational opportunities. Collaborating with NGOs and ensuring accountability are vital steps.

A supportive environment requires housing for female teachers and students, qualified educators, and financial aid such as scholarships and stipends. Digital literacy and internet access will modernize learning. Mental health support is essential, while mentorship programsand Islamic principles can foster community acceptance, inspiring girls to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

The future of girls’ education in South Waziristan remains uncertain, with persistent barriers limiting their potential. Addressing these challenges is both a moral duty and a social necessity, as these girls represent future leaders and changemakers.

Ensuring safety, establishing schools, raising awareness, and allocating resources are essential steps toward progress. A collaborative effort is mandatory to drive lasting change. Prioritizing girls’ education will transform lives and contribute to a more equitable society. The time to act is now.