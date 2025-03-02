Gas crisis disrupts first Sehri of Ramzan despite official assurances

RAWALPINDI: The first Sehri of Ramzan 2025 was marred by severe gas shortages in multiple cities, despite prior assurances from gas supply companies about uninterrupted service during Sehri and Iftar hours.

Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, and other urban centers reported complete gas outages, making it difficult to prepare pre-dawn meals. In Karachi, areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Line were among the worst affected.

Similarly, Rawalpindi’s Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Pracha, Service Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Khurram Colony, and Sadiqabad also faced severe disruptions.

With gas supply cut off, many households were forced to seek alternatives at roadside eateries and hotels, while some families had no option but to begin fasting without Sehri. The situation sparked frustration among citizens, who questioned the reliability of gas companies’ commitments.

The unexpected gas crisis on the very first day of Ramzan has raised concerns over whether supply will remain inconsistent throughout the holy month.

The failure of Sui Northern Gas Company and Sui Southern Gas Company to meet their promises has left residents worried about similar shortages in the coming days.