HEADLINES

Gas crisis disrupts first Sehri of Ramzan despite official assurances

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The first Sehri of Ramzan 2025 was marred by severe gas shortages in multiple cities, despite prior assurances from gas supply companies about uninterrupted service during Sehri and Iftar hours.

Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, and other urban centers reported complete gas outages, making it difficult to prepare pre-dawn meals. In Karachi, areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Line were among the worst affected.

Similarly, Rawalpindi’s Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Pracha, Service Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Khurram Colony, and Sadiqabad also faced severe disruptions.

With gas supply cut off, many households were forced to seek alternatives at roadside eateries and hotels, while some families had no option but to begin fasting without Sehri. The situation sparked frustration among citizens, who questioned the reliability of gas companies’ commitments.

The unexpected gas crisis on the very first day of Ramzan has raised concerns over whether supply will remain inconsistent throughout the holy month.

The failure of Sui Northern Gas Company and Sui Southern Gas Company to meet their promises has left residents worried about similar shortages in the coming days.

Previous article
Armaghan faces fresh legal charges for threatening lawyer in Mustafa Amir case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton To Make Special Appearance Alongside Prince William And King...

Kate Middleton is expected to join Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla for the 80th anniversary commemoration of VE Day in May, marking...

CM Maryam directs CS to spearhead monitoring of anti-price hike drive

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Face First Major Challenge In Relationship

CM Maryam launches Rs550m project to restore Murree’s Mall Road

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.