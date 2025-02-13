PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with IAEA

Mr Grossi appreciates Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with agency

Pakistan values its cooperation with the IAEA and looks forward to Agency’s continued cooperation: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to harness the full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the PM House, said a statement from the Prime Minister office (PMO).

During the meeting, they discussed the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.Pakistani cuisine recipes

During the meeting, the prime minister noted that, as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Agency spanning over several decades.

With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan had made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, he added.

The DG IAEA appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.

DPM, IAEA chief Rafael held meeting

Earlier in the day, IAEA DG Grossi called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the role of nuclear energy in climate mitigation and adaptation, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

According to a statement from the FO, Grossi arrived on a two-day visit to the country and called on DPM Dar.

“They discussed the role of nuclear energy in climate mitigation/adaptation and its underlying financial imperatives,” the statement said.

“They also held useful discussions on IAEA’s projects in Pakistan and the global issues on IAEA’s agenda.”

It added that Pakistan values its cooperation with the IAEA and looks forward to the Agency’s continued cooperation.

Last year, Pakistan was elected a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the 21st time since becoming a member of the agency.