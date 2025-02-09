Hailey Bieber’s Cryptic ‘Rejection’ Message Sparks More Rumors Of Divorce

Hailey Bieber has reignited speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber after posting a cryptic message about “rejection” on Instagram.

The 28-year-old model shared a series of images on Saturday, including a text slide that read, “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.” The post quickly caught fans’ attention, fueling rumors of tension between her and Justin, 30.

The speculation intensified as Hailey made a solo appearance at New York Fashion Week, while Justin was spotted separately at a controversial bathhouse in the city, Daily Mail reported. The post also included promotional content for Hailey’s Rhode Skincare line, along with stylish snapshots from a recent dinner with Justin, Kendall Jenner, and J Balvin.

Concerns over Justin’s well-being have also grown in recent weeks, with sources suggesting he has been struggling with public appearances and social anxiety. Some insiders reportedly advised Hailey to reconsider the marriage, as her friends grow increasingly worried about Justin’s behavior.

Despite the rumors, the couple, who wed in 2018, has continued making joint public appearances. However, reports suggest their relationship remains under strain. Neither Hailey nor Justin have publicly addressed the ongoing speculation, leaving fans to wonder about the future of their six-year marriage.