NATIONAL

PMDC inquiry clears SZABMU of grace marking claims in MDCAT retest

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry into the MDCAT retest conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has found no evidence of grace marking, officials confirmed.

The investigation report, prepared by a nine-member committee formed by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), is set to be submitted to the high court.

The inquiry followed allegations from candidates claiming that undue grace marks were awarded in the retest conducted on December 30, 2024. However, the investigation revealed that standard procedures were followed, including pre- and post-exam analyses to maintain test integrity.

According to the report, 2,061 students scored above 170 marks, with 1,496 of those hailing from Punjab. No irregularities or unfair practices were detected in the scoring process.

The MDCAT 2024 retest had been ordered by the Sindh High Court (SHC) after complaints about a paper leak surfaced. The Sindh government had tasked IBA Sukkur with conducting the retake for candidates in the province.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that another MDCAT retake for Islamabad will be held on December 22, 2025, for 17,597 candidates. PMDC is finalizing arrangements, with over 30 examination centers planned across the federal capital.

Decisions regarding roll numbers and seating arrangements for candidates are expected to be announced next week.

Staff Report
Staff Report

