Egg on the face

The prorogation of Parliament on Friday, just a day after it had met to pass the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, marked the failure of the government’s second attempt to pass it, though it seems that there has been progress towards its passage, with the same problem still facing the government: the JUI(F). It would seem that the JUI(F) is milking its pivotal position as far as it can, to the extent that it not only wishes to impose its views on the majority, but is also coordinating with the PTI to bring it on board, so that the amendment could be passed unanimously. One could even argue that the PML(N)’s giving in to the JUI(F) has placed the latter in the awkward position of having to agree to vote for the amendment. It had now got to ensure that the PTI joins the consensus, because it had originally also given assurances to the PTI that it would coordinate with it. The PTI is in a bind, for it had relied on the JUI(F) to stop the amendment, which it saw as a means of keeping its Chairman, Imran Khan, behind bars, but also of getting him tried by a military court for the May 9 incidents last year. However, if the JUIF) now supports legislation, but the PTI does not, then it would be giving it the excuse it would need to end cooperation.

PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto significantly has said in this context that it would be good to get the PTI on board, but time was running out. Apart from the fact that his party provides the government about a third of the votes it needs, he has some relations with the PTI. He has also been pushing for the amendment not to be adopted in haste.

Actually, the PML(N) should be convinced by now that amending the Constitution was no easy task, and perhaps should not have been attempted by a minority government. (Though the PPP supports it and has voted for it both on its vote of confidence and its Budget, it has no ministers in the Cabinet). Assembling the two-thirds majority in both Houses necessary for the amendment has proved beyond it in two attempts. The progress in the parliamentary committee may afford it some optimism, but it will have to summon Parliament again to test this.