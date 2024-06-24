Xi Jinping presents China’s top sci-tech award, urges sci-tech innovation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday underscored the importance of science and technology modernization and innovation in pursuing Chinese modernization and high-quality development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE).

During the meeting, Xi presented medals and certificates for the country’s top sci-tech award to Li Deren, an academician of CAS and CAE from Wuhan University, and Xue Qikun, an academician of CAS from Tsinghua University. He then shook hands with the two scientists and extended his congratulations.

Xi and other Party and state leaders, together with the two winners of the top sci-tech award, presented certificates to other award recipients.

Xi noted that China has achieved breakthroughs in fundamental frontier research, and ushered in new leaps in strategic high-tech fields, adding that high-quality development driven by innovation has yielded new results.

International cooperation has made new progress, and China has made historic achievements in scientific and technological undertakings, he added.