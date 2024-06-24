Xi Jinping presents China’s top sci-tech award, urges sci-tech innovation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday underscored the importance of science and technology modernization and innovation in pursuing Chinese modernization and high-quality development.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE).
During the meeting, Xi presented medals and certificates for the country’s top sci-tech award to Li Deren, an academician of CAS and CAE from Wuhan University, and Xue Qikun, an academician of CAS from Tsinghua University. He then shook hands with the two scientists and extended his congratulations.
Xi and other Party and state leaders, together with the two winners of the top sci-tech award, presented certificates to other award recipients.
Xi noted that China has achieved breakthroughs in fundamental frontier research, and ushered in new leaps in strategic high-tech fields, adding that high-quality development driven by innovation has yielded new results.
International cooperation has made new progress, and China has made historic achievements in scientific and technological undertakings, he added.
Award recipients receive certificates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 24, 2024.
Enhancing sci-tech innovation
Noting that there are still some shortcomings and weaknesses in China’s science and technology development, Xi urged greater efforts to further enhance innovation and seize the high ground of science and technology competition and future development.
It is imperative to give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of science and technology resources, mobilize the enthusiasm of industries, universities and research institutes, and form a pattern that jointly promotes the research of key core technologies, he said.
Xi called for promoting the deep integration of science and technology and industrial innovation to help develop new quality productive forces.
Efforts must be made to focus on key areas and weak links in the construction of a modern industrial system, increase the supply of high-quality science and technology and cultivate and develop emerging and future industries, Xi said.
Deepening reform of science and technology systems, mechanisms
Xi urged efforts to comprehensively deepen the reform of science and technology systems and mechanisms, coordinate the construction of various innovation platforms, and strengthen the optimal allocation of innovation resources.
He also called for deepening the integrated reform of education, science and technology and human resources, and speeding up the cultivation of a large-scale innovative talent team featuring high quality.
Efforts must be made to strengthen the training of young sci-tech talents and encourage scientists, researchers and technologists to foster innovation.
Xi said it is necessary to implement international sci-tech cooperation initiatives to further expand channels for exchanges and cooperation between the governments and the non-government sectors.
Calling for giving full play to the role of platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi voiced his support for science and technology researchers from various countries to work together to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies.