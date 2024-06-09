Government institutions owe IESCO billions of rupees

— IESCO Issues Ultimatum to Defaulting Government Entities for Outstanding Dues

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued an urgent call for action to defaulting government institutions, and demanded the payment of their outstanding electricity dues within a week of receiving the notice.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, emphasized that timely payment of electricity bills is crucial to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and the timely completion of ongoing system upgrade projects.

In a letter dated June 7, 2024 (No. 3886-99), IESCO detailed the significant amounts owed by various government institutions. According to the letter, the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is the largest defaulter with an outstanding amount of PKR 54,862 million. The Ministry of Defence follows with dues amounting to PKR 5,295 million.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) also owes substantial amounts, with PKR 4,063 million due, along with additional dues from its subdivisions: the CDA (Pak Secretariat) owing PKR 1,065 million, the CDA (Cabinet Secretariat) owing PKR 116 million, and the CDA (Chairman Senate) owing PKR 68 million. The Cantt Board Chaklala has an outstanding amount of PKR 1,642 million, while the Cantt Board Rawalpindi owes PKR 256 million. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is also a significant defaulter with dues amounting to PKR 967 million.

Further, the Ministry of Railways has an outstanding amount of PKR 295 million, while hospitals under the Federal Government owe PKR 279 million. Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has not paid PKR 260 million, and the Federal Police owes PKR 251 million.

Local government bodies such as TMA Rawal Town and TMA Murree owe PKR 190 million and PKR 162 million, respectively. Other significant defaulters include the Ministry of Interior (PKR 143 million), Punjab Police (PKR 135 million), Parliament Lodges (PKR 118 million), and Punjab Jail and Convict Settlement (PKR 116 million).

In addition, the Ministry of Health owes PKR 76 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) owes PKR 75 million, and the Ministry of Culture and Sports also owes PKR 75 million. The GM Hydel has not paid PKR 66 million, while the Punjab Health and Welfare Department owes PKR 54 million. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad is due to pay PKR 51 million, and the Ministry of Education has outstanding dues of PKR 48 million.

Smaller amounts are also owed by institutions such as TMA Hassan Abdal (PKR 46 million), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) (PKR 32 million), District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi (PKR 28 million), AG Maintenance (DP) (PKR 28 million), Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf (PKR 25 million) and Health District Government Rawalpindi (PKR 24 million).

Ministry of Environment and URB (PKR 23 million), Balochistan House (PKR 23 million), Cantt Board Attock (PKR 21 million), Islamabad High Court (PKR 20 million), District Government Rawalpindi (PKR 19 million), Health District Government Jhelum (PKR 18 million), TMA Potohar Town (PKR 18 million), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR/CBR) (PKR 16 million), District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock (PKR 16 million), TMA Jhelum (PKR 15 million), Director General Special Education (PKR 14 million), Meteorological Department (PKR 12 million), Ministry of Local Government (PKR 12 million), Intelligence Bureau (PKR 10 million), National Highway Authority (NHA) (PKR 10 million), and Sindh House (PKR 10 million).

IESCO administration has urged the heads of all defaulting government institutions to pay their outstanding electricity bills promptly. They have been requested to contact the relevant revenue office or the Commercial Directorate at IESCO Headquarters for any queries or further information.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, IESCO’s CEO, stressed that all operation circle in-charges must ensure the recovery of dues from these government institutions to maintain financial health and operational stability.

The timely settlement of these dues is essential not only for maintaining a stable and efficient power supply system but also for advancing critical infrastructure projects that benefit the broader community. The IESCO administration is hopeful that this call to action will prompt swift payment and cooperation from the concerned government bodies.