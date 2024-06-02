Punjab CM thumbs up to Rs74b phase-I of Lahore Development Project

Six zones including Ravi, Shalimar, Samanabad, Dataganj Bakhsh, Nishtar, Gulberg twos included in first phase

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given approval of Lahore Development Project.

In this regard, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in Lahore on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider presented the Lahore Development Project and gave a detailed briefing on the development plan.

The development plan includes the construction of water supply and drainage system, connecting roads and paved streets with installation of streetlight and restoration of parks.

The DC Lahore briefed the meeting that in the first phase, the six zones of Lahore will be constructed, repaired and developed.

A deadline of 10 months has been set for the completion of the Lahore Development Project phase one.

After the completion of Phase one, other zones will be developed, constructed and renovated in Phase II.

It was agreed on the proposal to use specific colours for separate identification of each zone.

The first phase will include Ravi, Shalimar, Samanabad, Dataganj Bakhsh, Nishtar, Gulberg towns and Railway Area.

In the second phase, Allama Iqbal, Wagah and Aziz Bhatti zones will be developed, constructed and renovated.

The estimated cost of development and construction and maintenance of six zones in the first phase is Rs74.15 billion.

More than 9.3 million population of six zones included in the first phase which will be benefited.

A complete disposal system will be established in each zone for a sustainable system of sewage and drainage.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a project management unit was also established for the development plan.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Local Government and other senior officials were present in the meeting.