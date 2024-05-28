WATCH: KKR’s Andre Russell dances to ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ with Ananya Pandey after IPL 2024 win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 28). KKR dominated the competition throughout, and in the summit clash, the Shreyas Iyer-led side overcame the Orange Army without any setbacks.

The Men In Purple first restricted SRH to the lowest ever total in an IPL final at 113 before chasing down the target in just the 11th over. KKR’s Mitchell Starc was named the Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 final, finishing with figures of 2/14 off his 4 overs. The entire bowling unit performed exceptionally well, contributing to KKR’s historic win, with Andre Russell also taking 3 wickets for 19 runs in his 2.3 overs.

After playing a key role in KKR’s victory and showing emotion moments after the win, Russell was seen celebrating with a dance. The star all-rounder’s video of dancing with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the video here: