Pakistani communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 to be launched on Thursday

KARACHI: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) spokesperson on Tuesday announced that Pakistan’s Multi Mission Communication Satellite PAKSAT MM1 will be launched on Thursday.

The Suparco scientists and engineers were examining the PAKSAT MM1, said the spokesperson.

The launch will take place from XiChang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC), China, the national space agency said, adding that the project is part of the National Space Programme 2047.

According to a statement by the Suparco, the PAKSAT MM1 was conceived as a joint venture between Suparco and Chinese aerospace industry, keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad-spectrum of communication and connectivity.

“This satellite project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between Peoples’ Republic of China and Pakistan,” the statement read.

It added that the satellite, based on advanced communication technologies, will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country.

“It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan,” Suparco said.

The research commission stated that the launching ceremony will be shown live for media from its establishments in Karachi and Islamabad.

It should be noted that, so far, Pakistan has sent at least six assets in space such as BADR-A, BADR-B, PAKSAT 1-R, PRSS-1, PakTes 1-A and iCube Qamar.

Earlier this month, iCube-Qamar, Pakistan’s first satellite mission to the moon, sent the first-ever images of the moon captured in the lunar orbit following its ascent in space.

Making this a groundbreaking development, according to IST, Qamar became the first Pakistani satellite to enter the lunar orbit and completed its rotation in 12 hours.