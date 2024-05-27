NATIONAL

Rashid Latif Khan University celebrates 1st anniversary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Latif Khan University celebrated 1st anniversary on Monday. The CEO of Rashid Latif Khan University Madam Sabahat Khan cut the cake to mark the day.

On this occasion, the Board of Governors, Madam Zuleikha Khan, Prof. Dr Farukh Zaman, the Registrar Prof. Dr. M. Khalid Khan, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Nashi Khan, Principal Rashid Latif Medical College Prof. Dr. Prof. Dr. Tahir Masood, HODs, faculty members and a large number of the management staff were present.

In her address, Madam Sabahat Khan congratulated the registrar, director academics, HODs, and faculty members, of the University on the successful completion of one year, “it is quite impossible to accomplish any goal without teamwork” she added.

She assured that she will proceed his services in the field of education according to international values and her main objective is to make the RLKU the best institution in Pakistan, she will continue to make every possible effort along with the strictest decisions to achieve this.

At this event, everyone participated enthusiastically by assuring the vision to make this university the top-ranked in Pakistan.

