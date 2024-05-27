Pune Porsche car crash: Forensics head arrested for ‘switching blood samples’ of underage driver

The head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital in Pune and another doctor from the hospital have been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence related to the teen accused in the deadly Porsche crash, local news outlets reported.

The arrests followed the discovery that the blood samples of the minor involved in the accident were switched with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

Sources reveal that the minor was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical test at 11 am on May 19, the day of the accident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed no alcohol in the first sample, raising suspicions.

A second blood report indicated alcohol in the minor’s system, and DNA tests confirmed the samples were from two different individuals, leading investigators to suspect that the doctors at the government hospital tampered with the evidence to protect the accused juvenile.

The Pune crime branch is currently interrogating the two doctors regarding their alleged role in tampering with the crucial evidence.

The crash

The Pune Porsche crash case has been controversial from the start, with allegations of preferential treatment and underworld connections surrounding the accused’s family. The minor, allegedly driving the Porsche under the influence of alcohol, was initially granted bail but was later remanded to an observation home until June 5 following public outcry.

His father, real estate developer Vishal Agrawal, and grandfather have also been arrested in connection with the case, with allegations of attempting to bribe and threaten the family’s driver to take the blame for the accident.

Two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were killed when the speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy, hit their bike. The victims’ families have demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and trial, citing concerns over the handling of the case.