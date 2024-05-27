NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 27 May, 2024

By News Desk

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association.

Previous article
Epaper_24-05-27 LHR
Next article
Pune Porsche car crash: Forensics head arrested for ‘switching blood samples’ of underage driver
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

44 identified as police book 500 for Sargodha mob attack on...

FIR includes sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 SARGODHA: The police on Sunday registered a case against 500 unidentified individuals,...

Incarcerated Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in eight more cases

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to hand over TTP terrorists involved in Besham attack

KP food authority continues crackdown counterfeit food products

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.