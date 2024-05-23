King Charles’ shocking decision angers citizens

King Charles III is facing criticism from locals in Windsor and Maidenhead over a surprising decision to end free admission to Windsor Castle for residents.

The Royal Collection Trust’s move, effective June 1, will force locals to pay 50% of the entrance fee, sparking outrage among those who have enjoyed free entry for 200 years.

Locals who previously visited the castle for free with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card will now have to pay £15 in advance or £16.50 on the day, with free entry for one child up to 17. The decision has been slammed by residents, who feel priced out of visiting their local landmark.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Julian Tisi said, “Visiting the castle for free is a great pleasure for many of us in Windsor. Windsor Castle is a global attraction, and this move will hurt locals.”

Councillor Amy Tisi expressed shock at the withdrawal of free entry without consultation, saying, “We consider the royal family our neighbors and want to work with them to ensure no resident is priced out.”

A Royal Collection Trust spokesperson defended the move, citing pricing reviews and alignment with other local businesses. However, locals remain upset, and council leaders have requested an urgent meeting to reconsider the decision.

Windsor Castle, established by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, has been home to 40 monarchs and remains a working palace, open to the public year-round. King Charles III uses the 1,000-year-old fortress as an official residence, and the castle hosts investitures, state visits, and other events.