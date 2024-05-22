Will controversial Punjab defamation bill be sent back to assembly?

A letter has been sent to the Punjab Governor to return the defamation law to the Punjab Assembly. The letter was sent by the Judicial Activism Panel to the Governor of Punjab.

According to the text of the letter, the defamation law is contrary to Article 19 of the Constitution. The implementation of this law restricts freedom of expression, which is against fundamental rights.

The letter from the Judicial Activism Panel states that the defamation law is a major obstacle to citizens’ right to access information, and its implementation stifles freedom of expression.

The text of the letter further states that the approval of the bill is against the fundamental rights of citizens, and there is a concern that political interests might be achieved through the enforcement of the bill. The Governor is requested to return the bill to the assembly without approval.