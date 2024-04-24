NATIONAL

Two terrorists infiltrating Punjab from KP killed fire exchange

By Staff Report

BHAKKAR: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have killed two terrorists infiltrating Punjab border from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Bhakkar area.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the two terrorists were attempting to infiltrate Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, they were killed during an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel near Bhakkar,” he added.

He pointed out said the CTD and security agencies personnel tried to stop the terrorists, but they resorted to indiscriminate firing, which led to crossfire. Resultantly, both the terrorists were killed, he added.

According to CTD officials, the killed terrorists had been involved in an attack on a sensitive installation. The identification of the terrorists, belonged to a banned outfit, has been ascertained, they added.

Further investigation is underway.

