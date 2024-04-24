Opinion

Soul searching

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The core problems of Pakistan are rooted in a systemic lack of robust institutions and a pervasive culture of political exclusivity. We have not nurtured strong, independent institutions that may act as impartial guardians of the Constitution and ensure a level playing field for all. Political participation remains limited, with a winner-take-all mentality leaving vast segments of the population feeling marginalised and unheard. The current political climate has only exacerbated this sense of alienation. This fosters a climate of distrust, and hinders efforts to address the nation’s most pressing challenges.
MAJID BURFAT
KARACHI

