Sleep deprivation has become a global epidemic, causing numerous problems to the affected individuals. In this digitalised world, getting the recomm-ended amount of 7-8 hours of solid sleep at night has become a challenging task for many people, especially for the youth.

Most of our social, personal, economic and psychological problems are directly associated with the insufficient amount of sleep we get. Additionally, fewer hours of sleep also contribute to the rising level of violence, aggression and anger among individuals.

Furthermore, in the long run, there can be negative impacts of insufficient sleep on productivity, concentration, and sharpness of mind, causing reduced cognitive ability and impaired logical reasoning.

According to the United States Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sleep debt, along with irregular sleep duration, has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, heart diseases, dementia and mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression.

In order to enhance the quality of life, we need to ensure we get the required amount of sleep that is needed for the daily functioning of the human body which can be achieved by changing some of our habits, such as reducing screen time, avoiding electronic devices before bedtime, indulging in physical workouts, and doing yoga. It is critically important that we take immediate action towards improving our sleep by prioritising it over other things, as sleep is the best medication.

ZUHAIB HUSSAIN

ISLAMABAD