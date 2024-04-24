Centre, provinces to jointly overcome biggest challenge of economic stability: PM

Terms working together only option for prosperity, saying they will make no compromise on it

Announces inclusion of 150 buses into Karachi’s transport network to improve public transport facility

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday declared that economic stability was the biggest challenge for the country at the moment that could be overcome with the coordinated efforts of the federation and the provinces.

“We should work together to serve the country and for the development of the provinces as with the joint efforts we can solve problems of the people of Pakistan,” the PM said in his remarks during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet here at the CM House.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the federation and the provinces could work in collaboration towards the improvement of national economy.

The prime minister added that working together is the only option for the sake of progress and prosperity and that they will make no compromises on this.

He called upon federal and the provincial governments to keep very close relationship to make the country developed nation. He said development of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, was in fact the development of Pakistan.

The prime minister hoped that the big investment opportunities will benefit to all provinces equally.

He stressed the need of forging unity and harmony among each other so that positive results could be achieved. He said the purpose of his visit to Sindh was to create mutual understanding.

PM Shehbaz also assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s full support in resolving issues raised by the provincial authorities.

PM Shehbaz told CM Murad he is present at his “beck and call”.

Earlier upon arrival on his maiden to the city since assuming office, the prime minister paid homage at Mazar-e-Quaid, offering prayers for the nation’s progress and prosperity after signing the guestbook.

A high-level meeting was also convened at the Chief Minister’s House with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Federal Ministers – Ahsan Iqbal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Owais Leghari, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musadik Malik, Jam Kamal, and Ataullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister, while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial ministers and officials, represented the host province.

On the occasion, the prime minister announced the inclusion of 150 buses into Karachi’s transport network to improve the public transport facility for the common man.

PM Shahbaz commended the efforts of the Sindh government in enhancing transportation services for the public during his visit to the Sindh government’s transport system.

He announced the decision to allocate 150 buses following a request from Sindh Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon during the meeting with provincial leadership.

Expressing his gratitude for the premier’s visit, CM Murad expressed confidence in PM Shahbaz’s commitment to promptly address Sindh’s challenges, noting significant representation from the province in the federal cabinet.