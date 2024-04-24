Bad blood claims six lives in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Six people including two passersby were killed and five others injured in an armed clash between rival groups at a music ceremony during a wedding in Lakki Marwat, on Tuesday late night.

According to police, the shootout in Aagri Khanzadkhel village of Ghaznikhel was the result of an old enmity and two proclaimed offenders were also among the dead.

The hit-and-run bad blood between notorious Ahsan Group and Imran Group has been running for a long time. Both the groups belong to Ghaznikhel area.

The deceased were identified as Ishtiaq Ahmd, Fazlur Rahim, Zahidullah and Aziz Khan while the passersby were named as Ahmad and Ihsan Faizan.

The police shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ Hospital Tajazai.