NATIONAL

Bad blood claims six lives in Lakki Marwat

By Staff Report
Mourners offer funeral prayers beside ambulances carrying coffins of the victims of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 29, 2020. - Investigators scouring the site of a crashed Pakistani airliner found the jet's cockpit voice recorder on May 28 and hope it will answer why pilots had failed at an initial landing attempt. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing 97 people on board. Two passengers survived. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKKI MARWAT: Six people including two passersby were killed and five others injured in an armed clash between rival groups at a music ceremony during a wedding in Lakki Marwat, on Tuesday late night.

According to police, the shootout in Aagri Khanzadkhel village of Ghaznikhel was the result of an old enmity and two proclaimed offenders were also among the dead.

The hit-and-run bad blood between notorious Ahsan Group and Imran Group has been running for a long time. Both the groups belong to Ghaznikhel area.

The deceased were identified as Ishtiaq Ahmd, Fazlur Rahim, Zahidullah and Aziz Khan while the passersby were named as Ahmad and Ihsan Faizan.

The police shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ Hospital Tajazai.

Previous article
Russian Deputy Minister of Defense arrested on bribery suspicion
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Mental stress in girls from teenage to adulthood

As a girl, I am a keen observer of people's behaviour with girls while living in the same society, in fact living in the same...

Royal Saudi woman ‘goes missing’ in Pakistan with local man

Pakistani brothers shine at Qatar Int’l Junior Squash Championship

Economist warns of turmoil, change in India’s map if Modi wins third term

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.