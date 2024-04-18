Rain emergency declared in Karachi, PMD revises weather advisory

The Meteorological Department on Thursday updated its advisory for Karachi, indicating that significant rainfall is not anticipated in the city amidst the implementation of rain emergency protocols.

Although rain persisted in different areas of Balochistan, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz clarified that Karachi is not likely to experience heavy downpours.

Sarfraz said the rain system from Balochistan was entering into Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and there were chances of heavy rain in different areas of both the provinces. Whereas, there was a forecast of torrential rains along the coastal belt in Balochistan, he maintained.

“Heavy rain is falling in some parts of Balochistan,” the chief meteorologist added.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Asadullah Khan on Wednesday dispatched 55 suction machines to all important highways of the city.

In a video statement, he stated that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had imposed a rain emergency in anticipation of rain by the meteorological department. Khan added that the water corporation had completed all arrangements to tackle the rain.

Khan mentioned that the KWSC possesses a total of 55 suction machines, and prior to the expected rain, these machines would be deployed to all significant highways and different locations in the city’s “deep areas”.

Executive Engineer Workshop Division Shafqat Hussain and the relevant Executive Engineer would oversee all vehicles, he said.

He assured that all sewerage pumping stations would remain operational with the assistance of generators in case of power outages. Moreover, a substantial quantity of diesel had been delivered to the sewage pumping stations.

During the announcement, Khan urged citizens not to remove manhole covers during the rainy season, emphasising that sewer manholes were not intended for rainwater drainage.

The COO KWSC stated that all the KWSC staff, especially the sewerage personnel, were on high alert, leading to the cancellation of leave for the engineering wing staff.

Khan stated that the KWSC management was well-equipped with personnel to manage the rain and any potential situations, ensuring continuous coordination with all relevant local authorities, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He further stressed that KWSC employees were tirelessly serving the public, with corporation vehicles and staff staying active on the streets until rainwater drainage operations were concluded.

Additionally, he urged citizens to minimize unnecessary travel and remain indoors during rainfall unless absolutely necessary.